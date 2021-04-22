Get ready to party: 10 ways to save the planet on Earth Day

This year’s Earth Day celebration is special because residents of the planet have seen firsthand what a difference a change in their actions can make.

Why’s that?

You guessed it: COVID-19.

The pandemic forced everyone to stay home, and that means less traffic on the roads and fewer airplanes in the air. Photos from around the world and from satellites show how much cleaner the air is.

The Great Shutdown didn’t end all of our planetary woes, though. More people turned to online shopping to avoid venturing into brick-and-mortar stores, which translates into more packaging. Ditto for things like use-and-toss tableware, as restaurants upped their delivery game; latex gloves; and antibacterial wipes.

For people looking to change their planet-damaging habits, Earth Day, which was first celebrated in 1970, is a great time to start. According to earthday.org, more than 1 billion people mark April 22 as a day of action.