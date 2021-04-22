This could be the worst Earth Day ad of 2021

Happy Earth Day! And welcome to the inevitable flood of marketing messages celebrating the planet and all the things major brands are doing to help save it. (Or at least, y’know, trying to appear that way.) But this one from PepsiCo-owned SodaStream is easily the top contender for Worst Earth Day Ad of 2021.

SodaStream, yes the same brand that has cleverly tapped both Snoop and Bill Nye as past spokespeople, created a 90-second commercial around… Randi Zuckerberg.

“Don’t Just Share, Care” starts out well enough, with an elaborate side-eye at the ineffectiveness of online slacktivism, as a Coast Guard helicopter reassures a stranded polar bear it’ll be alright because Sarah from New Jersey had shared its story. Then the brand cuts to Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s sister and former marketing exec at his company, in a coffee shop. Her first joke comes when a patron at the coffee shop recognizes her as Mark Zuckerberg’s sister and she claps back that she is, “my own person, regardless of who may or may not be a member of my family.”

Okay, so here we have a critique of social sharing as a form of activism, headlined by a former Facebook exec, and sister to the guy who invented the very platform that popularized this exact behavior. That’s the joke.

Then she’s strolling through what’s supposed to be the carbonated water company’s lab-like headquarters wearing a lab coat in the same way nameless actors have been wearing lab coats for generations of mouthwash, detergent, and soap commercials.

It all ends with Zuckerberg ditching her ponytail and lab coat, then going full Bob Fosse. What is happening here?