Nike and Chick-fil-A are winning the hearts of American teens. Instagram is losing them

Your parents used to walk 25 miles past hills and valleys to the nearest one-room schoolhouse, but now your children attend virtual classes via Zoom calls from their bed.

The times, they’re always changing. But these days, as the oldest members of generation Z are graduating into their 20s, there’s a rush to understand the demographic that’s about to attain a new level of purchasing power.

In its annual survey of U.S. teens, financial firm Piper Sandler offers some insight into the minds—and wallets—of the “zoomer” population. Where do they eat? What do they wear? Who do they follow?

For starters, it found, Instagram might have a new teen problem on its hands: It’s no longer the favorite social media platform among that age group. Snapchat and TikTok take the top two spots, while Instagram dropped several points from the previous year. This development comes years after Instagram’s parent company, Facebook, began wrestling with its own aging user base.

Among other consumer products, Nike and Apple are clear favorites. Nike was the top clothing brand by 20 percentage points and the top footwear brand by 44 percentage points, and according to the report, 88% of teens own an iPhone, and 90% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. Amazon, meanwhile, was the top shopping website by far, with 56% of the market voting it number one.

Food was the greatest wallet priority listed, with Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and Chipotle making up the top three restaurants.