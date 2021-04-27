How to make the hybrid workplace fair for all

Office reopenings are gathering pace, and leaders are evaluating if they need a physical workspace. The increasingly popular hybrid work model, expected to be the norm post-pandemic, is a promising solution. The combination of in-person and remote working delivers the benefits of both options and grants employees the flexibility they have become accustomed to during the pandemic.

For the hybrid model to be successful, leaders need to make a smooth transition. Managers will need to develop new skills and hone those acquired during the pandemic to lead effectively. One key consideration is fairness. With some workers in-person and others remote, leaders must ensure all employees have access to the same resources and opportunities. If not, some workers may feel excluded, causing disengagement, unhappiness or even employee turnover.

What is fairness in the hybrid workplace?

Workplace fairness is about providing a level playing field for all. It is fostering an inclusive environment in which leaders value remote and in-person workers alike, providing individuals with similar tools to do their job and allowing all employees to thrive. These tools can include access to reliable internet, hardware, workplace apps and ergonomic furniture. Many workers struggled with these when remote working was initially thrust upon them at the onset of the pandemic. With employees already returning to the office in some places, differences are almost inevitable.

In-person resources can be less tangible, such as the emotional support extended by colleagues and the benefit of casual office conversations that lead to big business decisions. In the absence of these perks, virtual workers can feel left out of the loop and disengaged. Hybrid working arrangements have the potential to exacerbate communication problems and power imbalances, and, in some situations, irrevocably damage relationships.

Supervisors will have more frequent interactions with in-person staff and their efforts may be more easily noticed. The concern for remote employees is that their work will be diminished or overlooked in comparison. It is a delicate balance for leaders, and any disparity can have broad consequences for employee and business performance.

All workers have faced challenges during the pandemic, but it hit some especially hard. Working parents balanced home-schooling and remote working and, as a result, female professionals dropped out of the workplace at record rates. Unforgiving work schedules, competing demands and the overwhelming stress of the pandemic all were factors in these professionals leaving the workforce. Recruits and graduates were also challenged to navigate new workplaces without the traditional opportunities to learn organically or form relationships with colleagues. As we move to the next stage of the pandemic-era workplace, the onus is on corporate leaders to support these professionals as the workplace transforms.