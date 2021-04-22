Polaroid Go is an adorable instant camera that fits in your pocket

We haven’t had a lot of occasions to take photos in the last year (your sourdough loaf excluded). But as America gets vaccinated, we’ll be getting together to make memories again.

Which is exactly why Polaroid’s latest camera, the Polaroid Go, looks like the perfect product for the moment. It’s billed as the world’s smallest instant analog camera, designed to squeeze into your pocket—albeit with a bit more difficulty than a smartphone—and produce two-inch photo prints the moment you snap the shot.

You may recall that Polaroid went bankrupt in 2001. Then in 2008, a company called the Impossible Project raised money to acquire the company’s film factory in the Netherlands. Following a series of rebrandings, the Impossible Project is now simply called Polaroid. And the Go is the most ambitious camera that the new Polaroid has made to date.

The biggest challenge to reducing the size of Polaroid cameras is that you can only shrink the system so much and still take photos. “There’s this [internal] mirror at an angle, that basically defines to a large extent how a Polaroid camera looks,” explains Ignacio Germade, chief design officer at Polaroid. (A Polaroid camera’s large, diagonal back houses this mirror, which reflects light from the lens down to the film, while also creating the camera’s unique lean-to silhouette.) “It is a signature, and a design limitation.”

Because of that mirror, you can only make a Polaroid camera so small, which is why some vintage versions played with collapsible systems that could be stored flat in a bag. This time, the team went in a different direction and opted simply to shrink the proportions of the entire camera instead. How? The company created a new, smaller film format. Stock Polaroid film is 3.5 inches square. Polaroid Go film is just 2.2 inches. Producing this film was no small feat, and it required the company to retrofit what Polaroid chairman Oskar Smolokowski calls the “very, very complex machinery” inside the original Polaroid factory.

With the smaller film, Polaroid could shrink the mirror and the rest of the system. The company also credits advancements in lens technology to allow it to squeeze and twist the light to reach the film through such a tight machine.