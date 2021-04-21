Day after Dogeday: investors in Dogecoin feel the pain after the cryptocurrency flops

Yesterday was two unofficial holidays people had high hopes for. It was Pot Day (4/20, everyone) and Dogeday. Pot Day went off as expected: People got high and had access to some good deals on munchies . But Dogeday? Woof—it was pretty bad.

But just what was Dogeday? It was a holiday orchestrated by cryptocurrency speculators who wanted to pump the Dogecoin (DOGE) up in value. Their goal was to see DOGE hit $1 by the end of the day. That would have been more than doubling the $0.42 price of a Dogecoin on Monday.

Happy #DogeDay from the east coast! Whatever happens today, the fact that doge is within striking distance of $1 is simply mind-blowing ???? pic.twitter.com/D27dHFfHJN — Scott BurkΞ ⟠ (@scottburke777) April 20, 2021

But far from just cryptocurrency speculators at least a few brands got in on the Dogeday hype as well.