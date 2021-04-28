5 ways to identify the strengths that will make you more effective at work

One of the pandemic’s legacies has been long hours for many workers . We’re logging more desk time and, in some cases, getting more done. But overwork has diminishing returns. A smarter way to get more done is to look for ways to apply our strengths effectively in addition to managing our time and energy.

But what does that look like in action? Even accurately identifying our own strengths can be a challenge, says Maika Leibbrandt, senior workplace consultant at Gallup, which is the parent company of CliftonStrengths, a strength evaluation assessment. “I think, as human beings, no one is naturally, really good at knowing how they show up in the world on their own,” she says.

Here are six ways to help you identify those personal strengths and let them make you more effective at work.

Start with your talents

At Gallup, a “strength” is defined as near-perfect performance at a given activity. In other words, Leibbrandt says, it’s something you’re good at; it’s something for which you’re known. The first indicator that you have the potential for strength in a certain area is what they call “talent.” Talents can be developed into strengths, but sometimes that times time, training, experience, and other factors. But those things for which you just have a knack? Those are good indicators of your talents and strengths.

And keep in mind that having some weaknesses isn’t a bad thing, Leibbrandt says. It’s more a matter of understanding how your brain works and where you can excel. “People live better lives when they are building upon strengths than when they are obsessing over weakness,” she says.

Examine your patterns

We all have tendencies and those can be indicators of how we do things, says business coach Damon Brown, author of Build from Now: How to Know Your Power, See Your Abundance & Nourish the World. “I don’t remember who said it first, but how you do one thing is how you do everything,” he says. So, if you tend to be an all-or-nothing person in your personal life, you are likely to be that way in your professional life, too. If you tend to look for permission to embark on a new project, you’re likely going to need permission before proceeding in other areas of your life, too, Brown says. Once you can see patterns in how you do things, you can begin to look for those that can be maximized to your advantage and those that are holding you back.