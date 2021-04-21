Hey, Apple, just make a TV already

As part of its big “Spring Loaded” press event on Tuesday, Apple announced that it will fix your TV’s picture settings in one of the most roundabout ways possible.

Just buy yourself an Apple TV streaming box, plug it into your existing television, then hold your iPhone up to the screen. The Apple TV will then use the phone’s image sensors to calibrate its own color output according to what Apple says are cinematographer-approved specifications. Apple showcased the feature as part of its second-generation Apple TV 4K, which launches next month, though the calibration option will also arrive on existing Apple TV boxes next week.

It’s a neat idea, but it also digs up a rather old question: Why doesn’t Apple just make a smart TV itself? Automatic color balance is the kind of feature that’s begging to be built directly into televisions—in fact, TCL’s Roku TVs already offer something similar—and it’s arriving just as people are starting to favor smart TVs over external streaming players. If Apple wants to keep pace with rivals like Roku and Amazon, the Apple TV box is no longer enough.

Missing the smart TV surge

In fairness, the second-generation Apple TV 4K does seem like a solid upgrade over its predecessor. Its A12 chip should make navigation feel faster than other streaming boxes, and the new Siri remote fixes everything people disliked about the old one. It uses a proper directional pad and relegates swipe gestures to an optional feature, and it has distinct mute and power buttons. (It will also be available for $59 as a replacement for the old, much-unloved remote.)

But while those improvements might satisfy some Apple fans, they probably won’t change Apple’s fortunes in the streaming device business, where people seem to care more about price than polish.