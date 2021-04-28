Here’s how to save up to 80% on furniture and more at Wayfair’s Way Day sale

Way Day is back. Wayfair’s limited-time sprint is the company’s biggest sale of the year, with deep discounts across all categories and on its sister sites, AllModern , Birch Lane , and Joss & Main .

The sale runs until April 30, but we suggest queueing up early, as the best deals will go fast. Zhuzh up your floors and walls with up to 80% off rugs and art. And don’t miss up to 70% off living room furniture and 65% off outdoor furniture. Your WFH setup gets an upgrade with office furniture from $85 and storage and organization gear starting at $10.

Plus, you can get up to 50% off on products and free shipping across AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main.

Wayfair’s lowest prices of the season also come with free shipping. And there are Flash Deals for major discounts on essential home items. Want to make your wish list? Here are some of our best bets:

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Get your hands on KitchenAid’s Artisan Series at a rare discount this Way Day. This sleek gunmetal gray version features a generous 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl. (That’s up to nine dozen cookies’ worth.)

Cyra L-Shape Desk

You can finally design your own corner office with this simple farmhouse L-Desk from Beachcrest Home. Its casual design can blend seamlessly into your home, for a functional workspace that fades into the background once the day is over.