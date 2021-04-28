Here’s how to save up to 80% on furniture and more at Wayfair’s Way Day sale

Way Day is back. Wayfair’s limited-time sprint is the company’s biggest sale of the year, with deep discounts across all categories and on its sister sites, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main.
The sale runs until April 30, but we suggest queueing up early, as the best deals will go fast. Zhuzh up your floors and walls with up to 80% off rugs and art. And don’t miss up to 70% off living room furniture and 65% off outdoor furniture. Your WFH setup gets an upgrade with office furniture from $85 and storage and organization gear starting at $10.
Plus, you can get up to 50% off on products and free shipping across AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main.
Wayfair’s lowest prices of the season also come with free shipping. And there are Flash Deals for major discounts on essential home items. Want to make your wish list? Here are some of our best bets:
KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Get your hands on KitchenAid’s Artisan Series at a rare discount this Way Day. This sleek gunmetal gray version features a generous 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl. (That’s up to nine dozen cookies’ worth.)
Cyra L-Shape Desk
You can finally design your own corner office with this simple farmhouse L-Desk from Beachcrest Home. Its casual design can blend seamlessly into your home, for a functional workspace that fades into the background once the day is over.
Falmouth Reversible Sectional
Reviewers rave about this AllModern MCM-inspired sectional’s comfort, sturdiness, and ability to fit in small spaces. (Bonus: It’s stain-resistant.)
Crook Oriental Bright Red/Beige/Blue Area Rug
Add a pop of color and interest to a room with this kilim-inspired woven rug. A range of sizes and colors are up for grabs at a discount.
Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
It is time to buy a solid, ergonomic office chair. We cannot stress this enough. Buy the chair.
Baen Height-Adjustable Standing Desk
Split up your workday with a sit-stand routine with Upper Square’s extremely sturdy electric standing desk. This model includes a clever “anti-collision sensor” to stop the desk from moving up or down when there is an obstacle in the way.
Dorinda 6-Drawer Double Dresser
Get organized and add warmth to a room with this six-drawer Dorinda dresser. The stylish design and solid wood pine handles are versatile and timeless.
Kerson Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group
Natural textures don’t have to always be beachy and boho. This four-piece wicker patio set is modern and polished—and, according to reviewers, it’s easy to keep clean, too.
If you want to dig around yourself for great deals, here are all the links you need: Wayfair, Allmodern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main.
Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.