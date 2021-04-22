The U.S. plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

The U.S. now aims to cut annual greenhouse gas emissions in half—between 50% and 52% lower than 2005 levels—by the end of the decade. The Biden administration announced the goal today as its new commitment under the Paris climate agreement , nearly doubling the previous commitment made under Obama.

The goal (called an “NDC,” or nationally determined contribution, in Paris agreement jargon) is in line with what climate scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst impacts from climate change. And multiple studies have also found that it’s feasible, though it will require a massive push to roll out renewable energy, electric cars, and other technology much faster than is happening today.

“A good target should do two things at the same time—it should be challenging and ambitious and in-line with the science, something that sets us up as a country to get our emissions in a place where we can reasonably say we’re keeping the global path to success open to keep warming under 1.5 [degrees Celsius],” says Nathan Hultman, who helped develop the Paris Agreement as a White House official under Obama, and who now runs the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland. “And then the other thing that target should do, of course, is be achievable. There should be a plausible pathway to success.”

In one analysis, Hultman and other researchers found that a combination of new policies and federal standards could cut emissions 51% by 2030. It would involve a quick shift to zero-emissions electricity generation, incentives and standards for cleaner cars, and other changes like making buildings more efficient and pouring investment into reforestation and better land management. Other studies have looked at slightly different paths to get to roughly the same goal.

The new goal is a much bigger cut than the Obama administration’s target of a 26% to 28% reduction in emissions by 2025. That’s partly by design—countries set voluntary goals under the Paris agreement and then are expected to ramp up ambition over time. But the reality of what’s possible has also changed, as the cost of everything from solar panels and batteries to LED lights has quickly fallen at the same time that the technologies have improved. “We’re in a much different market position now than we were even five or six years ago, and frankly, a place that we didn’t even anticipate,” Hultman says.

Cities, states, and companies also moved aggressively on climate change even as the Trump administration pulled out of the Paris Agreement and worked to roll back dozens of environmental policies. More than 200 American companies have science-based targets to cut emissions. (Hundreds also pushed the administration to set the new target.) More than 170 U.S. cities are moving to 100% renewable energy. The progress that’s already happening will help make it possible for the country as a whole to meet the 2030 goal.