Lilac! Orange sherbet! Mint green! Why Apple is embracing delicious new colors

It’s easy to forget that before Jony Ive remade Apple’s aesthetic in cool aluminum during the mid-aughts, the company’s design comeback actually started in 1998, with the plastic iMac G3, which featured a friendly handle on top. At first, it was released in “Bondi Blue.” Then sales rose by 24% when the company offered the iMac in more colors. Now, for the first time in roughly 20 years, Apple is bringing color back to its iMacs.

The new line is available for order in teal, blue, purple, yellow, orange, and red. What hits you off the bat is, not only are these machines colorful, they are saturated. The finishes on the back are rich, like the paint on a flashy sports car. On the front, the colors are toned-down pastels to go easier on your eyes at work (and likely to match what Apple has been doing with iPhones a bit more closely). Alongside the iMacs, Apple is launching a matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard, too.

In some ways, it was inevitable that Apple would bring back color to its iMacs. The company injected color into its iPhones in a big way last year, plus, trends always run in cycles. But it also makes sense that Apple made this decision now, because what we consider “good design” in electronics is a moving target. All sorts of trends are coalescing to challenge cold, metal electronics. And even Apple, the godfather of cold, metal electronics, has to acknowledge that.

Color is in, which is reason enough

As Laurie Pressman, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, explained to us two years ago, color is in. She pointed to the influence of social media platforms such as Instagram, with blindingly bright colors, as both causing and demonstrating this consumer preference. “If you’re just using grays and beiges, you’re just going to meld into the background and get lost,” she said at the time. And as Pressman said, rather presciently, color can feel both optimistic and calming during a time of global upheaval. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the unease she identified two years ago, at the height of the Trump administration. Nobody gets a spiritual uplift from more gray.

This is how Apple is maximalist

Another trend afoot is maximalism, which we’ve seen in interior design for years now. Maximalism, in a nutshell, is the polar opposite of Apple’s minimalist aesthetic. It’s about big, bold shapes and even clashing patterns for the sake of overt expression, rather than pared-back forms that are meant to blend in and not offend you.

But how can Apple, maker of minimal products, embrace maximalism? A key avenue is simply through the color of these devices. Keep the iMac’s form intact, but paint it with so much color that you cannot take your eyes off it. Presto—you have your maximal iMac.