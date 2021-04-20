5 ways Apple is thinking beyond the touchscreen

Apple’s iPhone changed everything when it debuted in 2007, with its handy touchscreen that introduced totally new concepts such as pinch-to-zoom. But it’s easy to forget in the age of iPhones that UX is about a lot more than a touchscreen. It’s about making real-world gestures, touching physical buttons, and sometimes looking away from a screen entirely.

As user experience guru Don Norman wrote in 2015, Apple forgot about some of its more nuanced approaches to UX after launching the iPhone. Apple’s quest for minimal, visual simplicity hid core functions and made it harder for people to recover from their own errors. Even more importantly, touchscreens trapped us all inside 5-inch worlds, a space that was inherently narrow in both our inputs and our experiences. UX became small, and in a sense, life followed.

At today’s Spring Loaded event, Apple showed off its willingness to dust off some of its best, old ideas and experiment with new UX moves that have little to do with tapping on a screen. Apple seems to be thinking about its devices with fresh eyes. Its devices are not merely being treated as containers for apps, but as functional tools in our lives that we can use in all sorts of ways to respond to any given moment.

The AirTag Compass

Okay, my first example is on a screen, but hear me out. Apple’s new AirTags can be attached to items around your home that you might lose (such as keys) so you can find them with your phone. But the way you find them is interesting. The first option is that the AirTags have a tiny speaker inside (much like the AirTag-predecessor Tile trackers do) to emit sound when you’re looking for them. The second option is to turn your phone into a compass. That’s right—a giant arrow appears on the screen and points your way to the object. As you turn the phone, the accelerometer inside knows your position and adjusts the arrow accordingly. As a result, the hunt for a lost item resembles a search for buried treasure.

Apple TV calibration

You might have the latest and greatest TV that money can buy. But there’s a catch. As any expert will tell you, your TV isn’t going to deliver its best image until you calibrate it. Color, contrast, and brightness need to come together in harmony to get the perfect picture. And to do that, expect to dig through message boards, and find the settings other people have posted, for your exact model of television.

The latest Apple TV offers another option. If you hold your phone (and specifically, your phone’s camera) up to your TV, the system will analyze your image and adjust the Apple TV’s video stream to optimize the image that appears on your display. Now, it doesn’t appear that Apple TV is adjusting anything on your actual TV. And there are limits to what Apple can do by tweaking the signal rather than your actual TV settings. But I’ve certainly never seen such a simple or surprising way to calibrate a screen.