COVID-19 vaccines can’t give you herpes (and other things the ‘New York Post’ won’t tell you)

Lately, it seems as though the Murdoch-owned New York Post is on a mission to scare as many citizens as possible about the dangers of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Take for instance this typically unsubtle Tuesday-morning headline: “Herpes infection possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccine, study says.”
Sounds terrifying! Setting aside the herculean heavy lifting the word “possibly” is doing in that sentence, the prospect of catching a dreaded STD is the kind of thing that might make one second-guess vaccine safety. Upon reading the article, however, one would then realize this is the substance of the matter: “Scientists in Israel identified six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster—or shingles—after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study in the Rheumatology journal.” Put this way, the story is decidedly less eyebrow-raising. (The “shingles” descriptor was apparently added to the story after the fact, judging from a cached version.)
As one vaccine research scientist helpfully points out on Twitter, “Shingles can flare up with various stressors, which is likely what we’re seeing here in patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases.” In other words, given the hundreds of millions of people who have been vaccinated around the world, perhaps a localized, single-digit spate of rashes isn’t worth panicking over. An alternate headline, such as “Six vaccinated Israelis have shingles,” might have brought a sense of proportionality to the story—which definitely should be its own story and not merely a data point on a vast chart—but it would be much less sensational and scary and therefore counter to New York Post’s apparent quest to find any excuse to write negatively about COVID-19 vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson shot caused nausea, dizziness at Colorado vaccine site https://t.co/VE371TZXXa pic.twitter.com/4t3htGg1Rq
— New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2021
Mississippi man partially paralyzed, unable to talk after J&J vaccine https://t.co/1s3dhvCvRd pic.twitter.com/jnhb857N07
— New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2021
Johnson & Johnson reveals two more blood-clot cases in vaccine recipients https://t.co/0H8QCI03u5 pic.twitter.com/F5rHVDhc39
— New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2021
It’s a steady drip of context-deprived data points, weaponized to produce maximum skepticism. The paper highlights every single instance of a vaccinated person coming down with COVID-19, as if nobody understands that “94% effective” doesn’t mean 100%, or that symptoms have proven to be milder in those extremely rare cases where someone got sick after being vaccinated.
LI woman tests positive for COVID-19 after second dose of Moderna vaccine https://t.co/u6cj2ay22J pic.twitter.com/IvQzWt2WGp
— New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2021
NYC man tests positive for COVID two weeks after Johnson & Johnson vaccine https://t.co/YXcnQYyP6c pic.twitter.com/cDpIRuPZpL
— New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2021
Brooklyn woman gets COVID 3 weeks after Johnson & Johnson vaccine https://t.co/4Zn1uxT61q pic.twitter.com/NuAJON8M6p
— New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2021
Even more irresponsibly, the paper amplifies every instance of a person dying soon after getting the vaccine, as though people don’t die mysteriously all the time, vaccine or not. Only later does the NYP add a follow-up story revealing that—whoopsie daisy!—the death had nothing to do with the vaccine.
Medical examiner says Kassidi Kurill's death likely wasn't caused by Moderna vaccine https://t.co/qsgA7zTk2R pic.twitter.com/aj0W5l3fbn
— New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2021
Natural causes now blamed for doctor who died two weeks after Pfizer vaccine https://t.co/b1nVVJRyin pic.twitter.com/rcSqB5mB6n
— New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2021
It would be alarming for any major newspaper to spread such misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, but the New York Post is a blatantly right-leaning paper at a time when polls show as many as 45% of Republicans claiming they will never get vaccinated.
There’s a thin line between partisan sensationalism and a journalistic health hazard, and NYP appears to be jabbing a needle right through it.