COVID-19 vaccines can’t give you herpes (and other things the ‘New York Post’ won’t tell you)

Lately, it seems as though the Murdoch-owned New York Post is on a mission to scare as many citizens as possible about the dangers of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Take for instance this typically unsubtle Tuesday-morning headline: “Herpes infection possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccine, study says.”

Sounds terrifying! Setting aside the herculean heavy lifting the word “possibly” is doing in that sentence, the prospect of catching a dreaded STD is the kind of thing that might make one second-guess vaccine safety. Upon reading the article, however, one would then realize this is the substance of the matter: “Scientists in Israel identified six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster—or shingles—after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study in the Rheumatology journal.” Put this way, the story is decidedly less eyebrow-raising. (The “shingles” descriptor was apparently added to the story after the fact, judging from a cached version.)

As one vaccine research scientist helpfully points out on Twitter, “Shingles can flare up with various stressors, which is likely what we’re seeing here in patients with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases.” In other words, given the hundreds of millions of people who have been vaccinated around the world, perhaps a localized, single-digit spate of rashes isn’t worth panicking over. An alternate headline, such as “Six vaccinated Israelis have shingles,” might have brought a sense of proportionality to the story—which definitely should be its own story and not merely a data point on a vast chart—but it would be much less sensational and scary and therefore counter to New York Post’s apparent quest to find any excuse to write negatively about COVID-19 vaccines.

