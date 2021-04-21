A 5-point plan for empowering your employees (so you can get back to work)

advertisement advertisement

Editor’s note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. People keep coming to me for help, which is great, but I often end up doing the job instead of teaching them. How do I get out of this? —CEO of a well-funded company that is doing great Dear CEO, First, congrats that the company is doing well. That’s amazing. Now, let’s talk about how to get you to be more effective in how you lead and manage. It sounds like you are going through something that happens to many leaders at some point or another. You are busy picking up all of the bits and pieces when things go wrong, and you are even serving as a crash dummy for whatever isn’t going well.

And although this is not uncommon, I must stress: This is not your job. Worse, it’s holding you back from being great at your job. If the company is doing as well as you say you have the luxury to hire people. That means that you can assign this work to them. With these extra tasks off your plate, you get back to the work you want to be doing—and the work that will actually move the needle. I get the sense that you feel the world is on your shoulders. That’s hard. But you are not alone. Oftentimes employees go to their managers looking for help, but instead of getting that help the manager does the work for them. Sometimes it seems like the more efficient way to get it done, because you know it will be done right (or at least the way you want). It’s counterintuitive, but taking more time upfront to guide, teach, coach—and even to correct—will save time in the long run. It’s that “teach a person to fish” adage. If you don’t show them how to be self-sufficient, you will be responsible for feeding them and you will always be starving for time. I like to use the following steps to help team members become more independent and empowered—and help me get back to the work that I should be doing.

