A guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin is a beginning, not an ending

A person can get used to anything, after a while. Wearing a face mask around other people. Active shooter drills in middle schools.
Last summer, after what is now legally George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis stores remained boarded up for weeks as people’s rage simmered. During his killer Derek Chauvin’s trial last week, Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police last in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The boards went up over stores again. Employees and owners went out in full force, scrambling to get their storefronts covered before nightfall.
They wouldn’t be caught off guard again.
It had the feel of a routine. A choreographed dance. Break glass in case of emergency, but the opposite of that: When police in this city needlessly kill another unarmed Black man, we batten down the hatches.
A person can get used to anything. Even the idea that agents of the state will, as a matter of course, dispense extrajudicial executions, and doing so disproportionately to minorities.
At this point, merely wanting accountability from police who kill Black citizens is not much better than remaining indifferent or backing the blue. Chauvin’s guilty verdict is positive only in its absence of travesty. It won’t bring Floyd back to life. It won’t convict all the police officers acquitted on qualified immunity in the past. And it most certainly didn’t prevent 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant from being shot by police in Columbus, Ohio just before the Chauvin verdict was delivered on Tuesday evening.
The verdict is not an end to anything, but it might be a beginning. Nothing has changed yet. It still took Floyd’s slow death being captured on film to provide enough evidence to hold Chauvin accountable. How fortunate that the official record seldom relies merely on an officer’s word anymore—especially after last summer’s protests revealed, for the whole world, video evidence of how often police officers lie in order to justify force. (Hell, just look at how police framed Floyd’s killing initially, before a massive public outcry forced their hand.)
And even with video evidence, it was still a half-surprise that the jury found Chauvin guilty. One thing people generally have not had to get used to is accountability. Even after this outcome, few will automatically expect a jury to deliver it again next time.
Rather than bend the world toward rightness, it’s much easier to bend one’s self toward the world’s wrongness. Feel the pain and go on with your day. Over the past year, though, despite all the vilification of Black Lives Matter, more and more people have become radicalized. The conversation about defunding and perhaps abolishing the police is gaining listeners. People are abandoning knee-jerk reactions and listening to those who have been working toward defunding and abolishing the police for years.
One thing people might have forgotten about George Floyd’s death is that it happened the very same day a white woman in Central Park called the police on a birdwatcher, warning him, “I’m going to tell [the police] there’s an African American man threatening my life.”
If this sinister bit of intimidation was a wake-up call for some about how police in America are understood to function, Floyd’s death later that day was a howling Klaxon, a get-dressed call, a go-outside call, a call to fight systemic racism and oppression.
Americans are now used to temporarily wearing face masks. We’re used to shooter drills in middle schools. And for many, many years, Black Americans have been used to the disproportionately high chance they won’t survive a routine traffic stop. Anyone only lately coming to understand this reality has a choice: Get used to it, too, or become radicalized against it. The latter option is the only path toward changing our current reality. A late beginning is still a beginning. Because a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin doesn’t mean as much when there are battalions of other Derek Chauvins out there who are used to being protected.