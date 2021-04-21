A guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin is a beginning, not an ending

A person can get used to anything, after a while. Wearing a face mask around other people. Active shooter drills in middle schools.

Last summer, after what is now legally George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis stores remained boarded up for weeks as people’s rage simmered. During his killer Derek Chauvin’s trial last week, Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police last in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The boards went up over stores again. Employees and owners went out in full force, scrambling to get their storefronts covered before nightfall.

They wouldn’t be caught off guard again.

It had the feel of a routine. A choreographed dance. Break glass in case of emergency, but the opposite of that: When police in this city needlessly kill another unarmed Black man, we batten down the hatches.

A person can get used to anything. Even the idea that agents of the state will, as a matter of course, dispense extrajudicial executions, and doing so disproportionately to minorities.

At this point, merely wanting accountability from police who kill Black citizens is not much better than remaining indifferent or backing the blue. Chauvin’s guilty verdict is positive only in its absence of travesty. It won’t bring Floyd back to life. It won’t convict all the police officers acquitted on qualified immunity in the past. And it most certainly didn’t prevent 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant from being shot by police in Columbus, Ohio just before the Chauvin verdict was delivered on Tuesday evening.