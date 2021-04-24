Why ‘Promising Young Woman’ should win Best Picture at this year’s Oscars

advertisement advertisement

Things are seldom what they seem in Promising Young Woman, both within the world of the movie and in the way it’s presented to the audience.

We open with pulsating pink-and-blue lights and a dreamy, bubblegum pop song about boy-craziness, all layered on top of tight, slow-motion shots of middle-aged beer guts and tucked-in khakis at the club. Next thing you know, the shot is no longer a close-up or in slo-mo and the music has faded into the background. Now this flock of middle managers no longer looks like they’re having the time of their lives so much as the time of a random Tuesday. In short order, we also meet a drunk woman who is not actually drunk, a Good Samaritan who is actually a predator, and blood that is actually ketchup. At this point, we’re only up to the title card: an anachronistic, dripping nod to old exploitation thrillers, which this movie is actually not. Perhaps in part because of the way this chameleonic, tone-shifting, genre-bending film plays with expectations, Promising Young Woman has proven polarizing. Some people love it—enough to net it five Academy Award nominations—while others hate it, and others still don’t know quite what to make of it. If you ask me, however—and to be clear, not one person has—Promising Young Woman is an uncompromising cultural reset on rape culture and a worthy contender for Best Picture of the year. Promising Young Woman, its title a play on how women famously tend to be judged on their past while men are judged on their potential, is the debut feature film from writer-director Emerald Fennell, previously best known for her work as showrunner on Killing Eve season two. (Fennell is also an actor, costarring as young Camilla Parker Bowles on The Crown, and cameo-ing in her own film as a beauty blogger with insight on “blowjob lips.”) Back in 2017, Fennell brought to Sundance a short film called Careful How You Go, about women’s potential for being frightening and malevolent in various ways. “The premise is kind of how can you ruin a stranger’s life without touching them or threatening them or doing anything sinister,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “That felt like a . . . historically kind of female way of enacting rage.” A few short years later, Fennell has written and directed Promising Young Woman, a movie that radiates the raw rage of women who witnessed the #MeToo movement almost immediately get hijacked by questions of whether the #MeToo movement had gone too far. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a former med student whose best friend, Nina, fell into a deep depression following her on-campus rape and eventually killed herself. Cassie has spent the seven years since pretending to get so drunk in nightclubs that men will offer to take her home, thus providing an opportunity for a teachable moment. Things change, however, when a flirtatious friend from med school lets her know that Nina’s rapist, Al (Chris Lowell), is back in town for his wedding, at which point she puts together an overarching revenge plot.

This is the part where I must insist that if you haven’t seen Promising Young Woman yet and want to remain unspoiled, close this tab immediately. Things are about to get super spoil-y. All throughout the film, Cassie confronts men, and they get enraged by it. Construction workers holler at her during the opening credits, prompting her to stop and stare at them—which proves enraging. “What are you staring at, can’t take a joke?” one of the men says. “F*ck you, then.” On average, men do not enjoy being confronted by women about their own abhorrent behavior. None of the many confronted men in this film seem to enjoy it, anyway. The genius of Promising Young Woman, though, is that it’s a feature-length opportunity for a woman (Fennell) to confront potentially millions of men about their actions in as enjoyable a way as possible, given the heavy subject matter. And confront male viewers she does.

This film features so many different flavors of Men Who Don’t Realize They Are Part of the Problem. Most men likely understand that Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby are monsters, but not where their friends and especially they, themselves, fall short as well. Promising Young Woman doesn’t let them get away with it. Fennell slyly populates her film with eminently lovable TV and film stars like Adam Brody, Sam Richardson, and Max Greenfield playing against type. Well, that’s not technically accurate. For all that fans of The OC, Veep, and The New Girl know, the nice-guy types these actors have all played before could have been date rapists in private without those shows ever addressing it—just as any man’s best friend might be as well. Men will almost invariably recognize some of their friends or themselves in the behavior of this movie’s jerks, especially considering that one of the jerks is hiding in plain sight as Cassie’s love interest for much of the runtime. Perhaps the biggest tonal shift in Promising Young Woman is when it briefly becomes a romantic comedy, as Cassie enters a romantic relationship with Ryan (Bo Burnham), the former classmate from her med school who lets her know that Nina’s rapist, Al, has returned to town. This interlude, of course, precedes another tonal shift when Cassie discovers that Ryan was one of many dudes present when Nina was raped, and that it apparently had no impact on him at the time or even when Nina eventually killed herself. Prior to this moment, Ryan had been the one man in the film, besides Cassie’s father (Clancy Brown), to quietly carry the Not All Men torch. Upon closer look, though, the signs were there. Ryan’s adorkable bit on his and Cassie’s first date, in which he “unwittingly” walks her back to his place at the end of the night, carries a whiff of casual menace. He also seems to understand that Al is a bad guy (“God help her,” he says of Al’s fiancée when Cassie mentions the wedding), but not so bad a guy that he won’t hang out with him socially. When Cassie confronts Ryan about his presence at Nina’s rape, all he can do is defend himself (“I was a kid!”) and then savagely insult Cassie. Fennell lulls viewers into rooting for this lone nice guy among a parade of fakes, only to reveal that he, too, is something of a fake. And she does so in a way that forces men to interrogate themselves about whether anything in their own pasts might put them in league with some of these hideous men.

The revelation about Ryan arrives just before the movie hits its peak-divisive final 20 minutes. While the trailer left it to the viewer’s imagination what kind of violent revenge Cassie exacts on the men she goes home with, up until this point it appears to be bloodless. Although we never decipher her color-coded system for tallying up each conquest in a notebook, from what we do see, she seems more bent on inflicting psychological carnage. That’s certainly what she does to the women from her past—including the dean (Connie Britton) who didn’t take Nina’s case seriously enough. When Cassie finally gets to Al—drugging an entire bachelor party in the guise of a rainbow-wigged nurse to get there—she’s ready to really get her hands dirty. She approaches a handcuffed-to-the-bed Al, wielding a scalpel with the intent of carving Nina’s name all over his body. Just as she is getting started, though, he manages to loosen one hand and is able to overpower her. It’s all the leverage he needs. Soon enough, he has a pillow over Cassie’s face and a knee clamped over it, slowly suffocating her for two grueling minutes. Viewers weaned on conventional movies know to expect her hand to alight on some makeshift weapon and break free. Not this time; Cassie is dead. During the film’s first test screening, two audience members got into a shouting match during this scene, with one of them yelling, “If you don’t like it, you don’t have to stay!” It was a fairly accurate precursor to how the audience at large seems to feel about the matter. But it was the only ending Fennell could see for Cassie. “It’s how the system works. The house always wins,” the director told Entertainment Weekly. “For me, it would be an enormous injustice to be so honest the whole way through this movie and then have a Hollywood ending that also let us all off the hook.”

