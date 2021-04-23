In reluctant defense of ‘Mank,’ this year’s Oscars villain

Every year, the Oscar race narrative coalesces around one movie as the cineastes’ punching bag. It’s usually one that’s seen as either unfairly overshadowing a worthier contender, or simply undeserving of its gold-garlanded stature. The black hat last year belonged to Joker, which picked it up from the previous year’s Green Book, which borrowed it from Three Billboards. Sometimes these villains are thwarted, such as when Moonlight bested La La Land in 2017, and sometimes they triumph, as when Green Book beat out both frontrunner Roma and admitted longshot Black Panther in 2019. This year’s Oscars villain, however, is more of an anti-villain—and arguably doesn’t deserve the animosity it’s getting.

On its surface, the eminently memeable Mank has all the ma(n)kings of an Oscars supervillain: Its premise, the story behind the making of Citizen Kane, sounds boring as hell; its black-and-white palette and slavish devotion to Old Hollywood techniques scan as pretentious; the fact that director David Fincher’s late father, Jack, wrote the screenplay smacks of self-indulgence; its Old Hollywood setting seems like yet another Oscar-bait tribute to the glory of The Movies; lead actor Gary Oldman has a problematic past; it arrived predictably on a flood of critical acclaim; it ended up with the Goliath factor of being this year’s most nominated film; and in an #OscarsSoWhite world, Mank has pretty much zero nonwhite roles.

As a result of all of these perceived debits, it is now generally considered hip to roll one’s eyes at Mank while allowing that Amanda Seyfried gives a killer performance, during which she uses the phrase “Nerts!” a couple of times. (It’s apparently old-school Brooklynese for ‘Nuts!’) Despite the film’s enviable score on Rotten Tomatoes, a lot of critics have privately trashed it on Twitter and Letterboxd. It’s gotten to the point where some critics can’t even say that they enjoyed Mank without doing a little ironic acknowledgement of its tarnished status among the cognoscenti first. Hell, even The Onion weighed in on the brewing antipathy with this recent headline: “Nation Unable To Quell Insatiable Appetite For All Things ‘Mank.’” Anyone who has not yet seen the film but is aware of all this baggage could understandably conclude that it is not worth ever seeing and actively root against it.

The only problem is that the movie itself is nothing like its current reputation suggests. Yes, it does star Oldman, and, sure, its cast is blindingly alabaster, and it may not be Best Picture material. But Mank does not deserve to be the villain of this year’s crop of Oscar contenders.

Mank is indeed the story of how screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz—a falling-down-drunk degenerate gambler—came to write one of the greatest movies of all time. Its story, however, is distinct from what the film is actually about, which is the blurring of entertainment and politics, and one man’s battle for his own soul. Like Citizen Kane, it flits around different time periods, but mainly in between the writing of that film in 1940 and the events that inspired it over the previous decade. Charles Foster Kane is famously based on the newspaper baron and political dabbler William Randolph Hearst (played here by Charles Dance), with whom Mank had a personal connection in real life. The reasons for Mank’s eventual disenchantment with Hearst, and the fallout from it, are just about as interesting as anything that happens in Citizen Kane.