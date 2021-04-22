How I learned to think like a 12-year-old to spark my creativity

We’ve all been there: You’re in round three (or a little past it) of trying to unlock a concept or idea and the well of ideas is completely tapped . You’ve tried everything—revisited past success, done exhaustive strategic work, brainstormed ad nauseam, but, despite your best efforts, the brainstormed concept isn’t landing.

So now what? How do you go back to the drawing board and look for something, anything, new to try to break out of the funk?

Here are a few tactics I’ve used in my career in the agency world to start seeing the challenge from a new perspective.

Rewrite the assignment from a sixth grader’s viewpoint

Don’t change anything about the “ask”; change the way in which it is asked. Break down some of the jargon, such as from a complicated brief, into language so clear, you could brainstorm with someone who has no experience in marketing, communications, or anything close to an industry trade. Use just a handful of words, and a big typeface, on one slide. Make it as bold and singular as you can and then walk away for a while. You’ve planted the seed for yourself. A lot of creatives like to frame these challenges as a question such as “How might we . . .“ This approach is a great way to make a prompt minimal and direct.

Get offline for a while (but keep notes)

With a simple, singular thought, get away from the challenge and do something you’ve been putting off instead. Go for a run, clean up around the house, or pick up that long-neglected book.

Whatever it may be, it should be so far away from the mental space you’re typically in that your brain can wonder. If you’re like me, the deadline to complete that creative brief will nag at you. Random tasks and responsibilities will start to trickle in, and it might not make sense, which is good. Go wide and simply jot those words down, as if it’s in a dream you’ll soon forget, because you will. Somehow those words might make sense later.