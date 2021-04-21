This machine injects plastic into your skin to fight waste

People are increasingly made of plastic. The material from our discarded water bottles gets ground up into microparticles, which end up everywhere in the environment. Our oceans alone have an estimated 150 million tons of plastic in them. We then nosh on 50,000 of these pieces of plastic a year, which have been discovered taking up residence in our livers, kidneys, and lungs. It’s sickening to consider, and we still don’t understand the long-term health ramifications.

But what if our body could actually recycle plastic, breaking it down to keep this waste out of our landfills and oceans?

That’s a question being asked by Matthew Harkness, a PhD candidate in philosophy, art, design, and media at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, with his Biorecycling Machine. The machine is based on an open-source blueprint of a 3D-printed tattoo machine that he downloaded from GitHub. Then he added some unique ink: a mixture of saline and finely ground plastic. The premise is that, after receiving a plastic-ink tattoo, your body becomes the recycling machine, breaking down the plastic over the course of six months into harmless byproducts that your body produces all the time (specifically, lactic acid, carbon dioxide, and water).

The catch? This approach only works with a certain type of bioplastic, which is generally considered safe for the human body. Petroleum-based plastics, such as the bags that fill our oceans, need not apply.

The project is speculative, meant to prod us to rethink our values. It’s not meant to become an actual commercial product. As Harkness explains over email, his intent was to “interrogate the . . . ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ campaign introduced in the 1970s. Central to this campaign was placing responsibility for recycling plastics onto consumers and in the Biorecycling Machine project, this concept is taken to the extreme.”

To this day, that unfair pressure on consumers continues to mount. All sorts of plastic products are labeled recyclable, but when you actually try to recycle them, you may find that they just end up in the landfill anyway. That’s because local recycling centers often have neither the technology nor the financial incentive to recycle all “recyclable” things. In response, “the Biorecycling Machine . . . provoke[s] viewers into considering a fictional narrative about a potential future where they must recycle plastic inside their body almost like an episode of Black Mirror,” Harkness says.