How to watch Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event: New iPads, iMacs, and more

April 20th is more than just “Pot Day” this year. It’s also the date of Apple’s first major hardware event of 2021.

[Photo: Francois Hoang/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Today isn’t just Pot Day, it also happens to be Apple’s first major launch event of 2021. And if rumors are to be believed, the event should see a number of Apple hardware products announced. Officially dubbed the “Spring Loaded” event, the online-only presentation is expected to reveal new iPad Pros, as well as a new iPad and iPad mini. Also expected is a completely redesigned iMac featuring Apple’s own M-series processor, as well as Apple’s long-anticipated AirTag device-tracking hardware.

Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PDT today, April 20. That translates to:

  • 11:00 a.m. MDT in Denver
  • 12:00 noon CDT in Dallas and Chicago
  • 1:00 p.m. EDT in New York City
  • 6:00 p.m. BST in London
  • 7:00 p.m. CEST in Paris and Berlin
  • 10:30 p.m. IST in Delhi
  • 1:00 a.m. CST October 14 in Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Perth
  • 2:00 a.m. KST October 14 in Seoul and Tokyo
  • 4:00 a.m. AEDT October 14 in Sydney
  • 6:00 a.m. NZDT October 14 in Auckland

There are several ways to watch the keynote presentation including on Apple’s official events page using any web browser or directly on the Apple TV itself. However, the best way to watch Apple’s event is probably via Apple’s official live stream of the event on YouTube. We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream of the event below so you can watch it here as it happens.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

