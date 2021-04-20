How to watch Apple’s Spring Loaded event: New iPads, iMacs, and more

Today isn’t just Pot Day , it also happens to be Apple’s first major launch event of 2021. And if rumors are to be believed, the event should see a number of Apple hardware products announced. Officially dubbed the Spring Loaded event, the online-only presentation is expected to reveal new iPad Pros, as well as a new iPad and iPad mini. Also expected is a completely redesigned iMac featuring Apple’s own M-series processor, as well as Apple’s long-anticipated AirTag device-tracking hardware.

Apple’s Spring Loaded event kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT today, April 20. That translates to:

11 a.m. MDT in Denver

12 p.m. CDT in Dallas and Chicago

1 p.m. EDT in New York City

6 p.m. BST in London

7 p.m. CEST in Paris and Berlin

10:30 p.m. IST in Delhi

1 a.m. CST April 21 in Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Perth

2 a.m. KST April 21 in Seoul and Tokyo

4 a.m. AEDT April 21 in Sydney

6 a.m. NZDT April 21 in Auckland

There are several ways to watch the keynote presentation including on Apple’s official events page using any web browser or directly on an Apple TV itself. However, the best way to watch Apple’s event is probably via Apple’s official live stream of the event on YouTube. We’ve also embedded the YouTube stream of the event below so you can watch it here as it happens.