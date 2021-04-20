Spotify founder Daniel Ek expands his Brilliant Minds Foundation, adds new CEO

Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek plans to expand the reach of his Brilliant Minds Foundation, even as the nonprofit’s signature annual event—a two-day summit in Stockholm that has attracted attendees such as President Barack Obama, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon—is on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The foundation has hired a new CEO, Annastasia Seebohm, who previously served as CEO of global membership group Quintessentially Group, and Ek quietly has recruited members of some of Sweden’s most prominent families to serve on the Brilliant Minds board of directors. Spotify, a music and media streaming service, is headquartered in Stockholm.

“We started Brilliant Minds because we thought that Sweden and its values of egalitarianism, sustainability, inclusivity, and creativity could play a role in finding solutions to the most significant issues of our time,” Ek says.

Seebohm says the in-person summit, last held in the summer of 2019, will return in June 2022. In the meantime, she says, she is working to broaden the Brilliant Minds community—she’s especially keen to involve academics—and to find ways to bring smaller groups together, virtually and in person, throughout the year.

Ek and music executive Arash Pournouri cofounded Brilliant Minds in 2015 as an event to spotlight the Swedish technology ecosystem. Over the years it evolved into an invitation-only global gathering of leaders in the arts, business, and politics, occupying some of the same “thought leadership” space as the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos or TED—but with music-inflected twists. Guests at past events were treated to morning yoga class with singer-songwriter Usher. Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon was the DJ on a boat ride.

Ek formed the Brilliant Minds Foundation in 2018 with a mission of supporting European founders. A Spotify spokeswoman says Ek supports a number of nonprofit endeavors but characterizes Brilliant Minds as his primary philanthropic effort.