  6:58 am

Got the 4/20 munchies? Here’s where you can get free and cheap food on Pot Day

There’s sure to be high demand, so grab your best buds and blaze a trail before these deals go up in smoke.

[Photo: amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Happy 4/20 everyone. Hopefully you’re not so high already that you’ve lost the ability to read this. That’s because you’ve just hit the jackpot as we’ve compiled a list of the best places where you can get free and cheap food in honor of unofficial Pot Day. We don’t want to be a buzzkill, so we’ll just jump to the straight dope right away:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy-one-get-one-free traditional boneless wings.
  • Fatburger: Get the original Fatburger for just $4.20.
  • Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: Buy a sandwich, get two free bags of chips.
  • Insomnia Cookies: Get a free cookie with any delivery or in-store purchase.
  • Mellow Mushroom: Get any of its “Munchies” for $4.20 when you order online.
  • Pincho: Get two burgers for a discounted price of $4.20 each.
  • Quiznos: Spend $5 and get a free cookie (Toasty Points reward membership required).
  • Smashburger: Buy-one-get-one-free new Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.
  • Taco Del Mar: Buy-one-get-one-free burritos when you order online.
  • Twin Peaks: Get free mozzarella cheese bites, fried pickles, or chipotle queso and chips when you spend $10 or more.

There’s sure to be high demand for these deals, so grab your best buds and blaze a trail to these restaurants before these deals go up in smoke.

