4 strategies for managing your job search anxiety

Looking for a job can be nerve-racking enough, but add a global pandemic into the mix and it’s natural to feel a higher level of anxiety. If you were furloughed or let go within the past year, you may feel extra pressure to land a position. But it’s important to add a self-care routine into your job search, says Stephanie Heath, job search career coach and former recruiter for tech startups.

“People may be concerned about a work gap,” she says. “The way their last professional role ended may also have them questioning their worth or that they’re not qualified for certain roles. Add in all of the news reports about COVID, and it all creates a lot of anxiety.”

To manage your job search and your anxiety, Heath suggests creating a plan:

Stick to a schedule

Consider a job search to be a job and create a routine around tasks. “I recommend designating five days a week to the process,” says Heath. “Make sure to take two days off for mental health.”

Apply for five to 15 roles a day, depending on your function, and set a goal of getting your résumé seen by one to three recruiters, she recommends.

“It’s a flooded job market,” says Heath. “Relax into the fact that you need regimented daily activity to get eyes on your profile. Knowing you’re making progress can help with anxiety.”