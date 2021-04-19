Why is there a boba tea shortage? Yes, the bubble is really bursting, and it could get even worse

The boba tea bubble has burst, because there’s a shortage of bubbles.

Well, they’re not really bubbles, but tapioca pearls mixed into the drink.

The problem is there’s not enough tapioca starch, due to shipping delays from Asia.

Originally from Taiwan, boba tea, aka bubble tea, is sweetened green or black tea doused with milk or fruit syrup and the eponymous chewable circles that give it its name.

The ships bringing the namesake bubbles are delayed or running slow, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

One supplier told the Northern California newspaper, “In the next week or so, tapioca will be a luxury because no one is going to have it.”