It’s time to fight back against ageism in the workplace

You probably can’t quantify it because it’s something you ask your colleagues to do all the time. But when I turned 75 years old a few years back, I started to get eye rolls when I asked this question — or I’d see a side-eye glance from one colleague to another. The implication that the “old boss” was starting to lose it stung.

I came out of a brief retirement at 70 years old to start a teacher education institution. I don’t have anything physically wrong with me, and I never take sick leave. There’s no reason to suspect that I can’t think straight because I’m turning 80.

I’m not an anomaly. Ageism in the workplace is something too many of us face, and it’s something businesses across America need to address — because us “old people” aren’t going anywhere.

The percentage of workers ages 65-plus has been steadily increasing, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2026, the percentage of workers age 65 to 74 is projected to be more than 30%, up from 17.5% in 1996. Among workers ages 75-plus, that rate is expected to be almost 11% in 2026, a significant jump from 4.7% in 1996. Meanwhile, participation rates for workers ages 25 to 54 have dropped since 1996, as have rates for workers ages 16 to 19.

People 50 and over in the U.S. also represent over 40% of the economy’s GDP, according to AARP. That translates to about $8.3 trillion. In 2050, when Gen Z begins to join the 50-plus cohort, annual projected contributions will jump to $26.8 trillion.