advertisement
advertisement

Don’t send LinkedIn messages on this day of the week if you actually want a response

Analysis reveals how recruiters’ InMails perform, but the takeaways apply to anyone sending a message—on or off LinkedIn.

Don’t send LinkedIn messages on this day of the week if you actually want a response
[Photo: Damian Zaleski/Unsplash]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You took the plunge and sent an InMail to a potential job candidate on LinkedIn and now you’re waiting for a response. But did you optimize your chance of standing out? LinkedIn conducted an analysis of tens of millions of InMails sent by recruiters globally between April 2020 and February 2021. And it revealed which ones were likely to get a fast response.

advertisement
advertisement

Note: Although these data points apply to recruiters who sent InMail to potential jobseekers, the findings are good general guidelines for anyone trying to message through the platform.

The analysis looked at:

  • length of the message
  • which day of the week it was sent
  • whether the message was personalized or not

The results were pretty straightforward.

Shorter is better

Those that delivered their message between 201-400 characters got a 16% higher than average response rate and 41% better than InMails with more than 1,400 characters. In short (pun intended) people are busy so make your point concise.

[Image: courtesy of LinkedIn]

Tuesday is the best day to send an InMail

But just by a slim margin. Tuesday gets a 2% higher response rate while Saturday accounts for 13% fewer responses. Let people have their weekend.

advertisement

Personalized InMails perform about 20% better

In messaging, as with most things, people like to feel special. So avoid sending out generic messages and take the time to personalize the note with someone’s name and some unique details.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life