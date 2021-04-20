This bike trailer just made it way easier to ditch your car

Danish designer Jens Martin Skibsted and his team at Manyone have come up with a bike trailer that’s completely weightless when pulled. Called the Biomega Ein and produced with bike company Biomega, it has a digital electric motor that runs proportionate to the biker’s speed. Essentially, when you’re peddling hard on the bike, the motor is working too. When you slow down, so does the motor. It’s like an invisible assistant, so you can carry what you need without the load dragging you down.

Skibsted, who’s a global partner at strategy and design firm Manyone, came up with the idea a few years ago. He wanted to make cargo bikes more accessible and for their usage to feel as effortless as possible. As currently designed, cargo bikes have a bin or trunk within the frame itself, which allows them to carry a small load (or small passengers). But they aren’t that adaptable and they’re pretty cumbersome. On top of that, Skibsted says, they can cost thousands of dollars.

There are other electric trailers on the market, but none that synchronize with the rider’s speed, according to Skibsted. How does Ein work? “It’s super easy,” the designer says. When you propel the bike forward and pull the trailer, a split or rod inside the motor triggers the trailer to accelerate, and when you decelerate, it brakes.

There are some additional design features that functionally improve upon the typical cargo bike, too. The Biomega Ein is a sleek, single-wheel cart that latches on to the back frame of just about any conventional or electric bike. Unlike some wider cargo bikes, Ein’s carriage is relatively narrow, so bikers can easily travel in bike lanes. It has seating for up to two kids, and a rain guard to protect its cargo from the elements.

Skibsted and his team originally launched Biomega Ein as a crowdfunded campaign (it was funded within 22 hours). The trailer, which runs just shy of $900, is now available for preorder, so even if you don’t live in the most bike-friendly city in the world, you can still get your hands on one.