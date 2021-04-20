5 strategies for salvaging an unproductive day

Last Friday started well and then landed in a slump. I taught a three-hour class in the morning to a group from Europe. The students were engaged, and the time flew by. And when the class ended, I was wiped out. But, it was only 11 a.m., and I had a long list of things to finish before the weekend.

That got me thinking about the strategies you can use to get yourself back on track when you just aren’t motivated to work. Here are five that work pretty well:

Go for a walk

My go-to when I hit a lull is some type of mild exercise. A 15-minute walk can be great. Park your phone on your desk, get outside and stroll. Look at the trees. Appreciate the design of cars that roll by. Listen to the noises of life. Remind yourself that there is a big world out there beyond your to-do list.

Then, pop back to your desk and dig back in. The combination of the change of context, the energy you get from some exercise, and the time to clear your head can often get you back into the swing of the workday.

Take small bites

The low-energy days are not the ones when you’re going to knock out a huge project that needs your best work self. But, that’s okay. There are usually a lot of smaller things that need to get done. I usually recommend organizing your to-do list around the length of the tasks that need to get done.

Pick some tasks that fit the amount of energy and concentration ability you have. An interesting side effect of this strategy is that if you knock a few things off the list, you might just find that you are more energized.