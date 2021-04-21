Why Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow want you to ditch your old toilet paper

Over the last decade or so, people have become increasingly interested in where their products come from and whether they align with their values. Starbucks customers can trace their coffee back to the farm where it was grown; Patagonia will tell you where its Better Sweater fleece was made.

But what about toilet paper? A new ad campaign is hyping a start-up called Flush, that wants you to know which old growth forest you’re wiping with.

OK, not really. Flush is, thankfully, completely fake. But the campaign is from a real toilet paper start-up called Cloud Paper, which makes TP and paper towels out of bamboo. Launched in 2019, Cloud Paper has an impressive list of backers, including Marc Benioff, Mark Cuban, Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition Ventures fund, Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Guy Oseary, Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, NFL star Russell Wilson, and Ciara.

Cloud Paper cofounder Ryan Fritsch is hoping the juuuust about believable absurdity of Flush will get people’s attention, not just for his own brand, but about the deforestation perpetrated by Big TP. “With Flush, we’re just trying to start this conversation, get people to stop and think a bit more about why things are the way they are,” says Fritsch, who cofounded Cloud Paper after working in operations at Uber and freight startup Convoy. “Then we can have that conversation.”

When creating the fake ad, “we spent a lot of time on what the personality and character of the CEO [would be], like the type of person who would actually say they wanted to be the Glossier of toilet paper,” says Fritsch. “We’re not trying to mock it, but we did want it to force people to ask, ‘Is this real?'”

Instagram apparently didn’t appreciate the dupe, taking down the Flush Instagram account on Tuesday, without explanation. (Fast Company reached out to Instagram to confirm but did not receive a reply at press time.)