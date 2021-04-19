Peloton won’t recall Tread Plus over safety concerns. Now its stock is dropping

The exercise equipment company’s stock is down $7.51, or 6.46%, to $108.70 per share in mid-morning trading, after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the Peloton Tread+. The agency received reports of 39 incidents in which small children or pets were injured; one child died.

The CPSC’s announcement came on Saturday when the markets were closed. They re-opened for the first time at 9:30 a.m. ET today. Peloton is traded on the Nasdaq-GS.

“CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately,” the commission says.

But the New York-based business refutes the CPSC’s claim, calling it “inaccurate and misleading,” and has not issued a recall for the connected treadmill.

“There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed,” Peloton said in a statement. “Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times.”