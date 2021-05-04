This AI-powered tech calculates a baby’s weight just from a video

In 2015, 20.5 million newborn babies around the world were classified as having low birth weight . Babies weighing under roughly 5.5 pounds (2.5 kilograms) are 20 times more likely to die than their peers, and usually during the first month of their lives.

Low birth weight is an strong indicator of current and future health: Knowing a baby’s weight can give mothers and healthcare workers a chance for timely and simple interventions that could avert neonatal and infant mortalities, and help predict future health risks, including stunted growth, obesity, and diabetes. But the problem can be missed, especially in rural settings, simply because of inaccurate weight measurements, due to bad equipment and lax management.

In India, which has one of the highest rates of low birth weights in the world, about 50% of the cases are never identified due to poor gauging. Wadhwani AI, an “AI for social good” nonprofit based in India, has developed a new machine-learning weighing tool that’s designed to help the developing world easily complete these measurements without the need for reliable scales. It’s the winner of the Asia-Pacific category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.

In India, about 61% of babies are born at home, often in remote areas; babies who are born in hospitals are sent home soon after birth due to slim hospital capacities. The country relies on about 1.25 million government-recruited frontline healthcare workers, who “go home to home, tracking the progress of newborn babies and mothers,” says Rahul Panicker, Wadhwani AI’s chief research and innovation officer, until babies are about six weeks old. The visiting workers often have to use old-fashioned spring scales, which are low in supply and can be poorly calibrated. Weights are recorded by hand, and only weeks later inputted into central databases, at which point data is often lost or tampered with. The potential for human error is great.

Wadhwani’s mobile tool simply takes a video of a baby, and reconstructs a 3D model of the infant. Machine learning has trained the tool on parameters like body shapes and volumes, from which it can calculate the baby’s weight within seconds. The data—tamper-proof and geo-tagged with the baby’s location—is then uploaded directly onto medical record dashboards.

The tool works as a feature on mHealth smartphone apps used by many healthcare workers in the developing world, so there’s no need for extra equipment or software. The workers can then recommend interventions—simple tasks mothers can carry out, such as careful temperature maintenance, and adapting breastfeeding and bathing regimens. The developers plan to soon configure the tool to gauge other important health indicators, like a baby’s head and upper-arm circumferences.