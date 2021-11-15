It’s time to quit fast fashion. These 12 ethical, eco-friendly clothing brands will revamp your wardrobe

Is it time to break up with fast fashion? If the answer wasn’t already a resounding yes, the past year’s worth of evidence of our warming planet should make you reconsider your fashion choices and the clothing brands you shop.

Most industries are being forced to rethink their practices as consumers grow more conscious. Fashion is no different. But apparel brands are not above greenwashing trickery, which means getting to the root of each item in your closet is no easy feat. Many clothing brands, however, are making the effort to iterate and improve upon their earth-friendly and socially conscious goals. Here are 12 companies making moves toward better practices, cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing, and a new mindset toward the way we shop. Outerknown

Surf legend Kelly Slater’s second act is innovating on eco-friendly materials to make coastal cool apparel more sustainable. Outerknown was founded in 2015 and branched into women’s apparel in 2019, with organic fabrics, ethical labor and sourcing, and transparent practices. It made waves by transforming fishnets into a nylon fabric called Econyl that it used to make jackets, watchbands, and flip-flops, and it made Oceanworks buttons from reclaimed plastic waste that washed up on beaches around the world. (You can check the back of the button to find the coordinates for where the material was “harvested.”) Plus, its S.E.A. denim collection, which launched in 2019, is guaranteed for life as part of the brand’s commitment to keeping its products out of landfills.

