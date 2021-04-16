advertisement
BECA: Elevating Black voices in marketing and beyond

BECA is providing opportunities, a platform, and a community for emerging Black marketing professionals.

By Black Executive CMO Alliance
Look around most C-suites and you’ll see something in common: a lack of diversity. The Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) was formed to create a community of Black marketing professionals. By working together to disrupt the status quo, BECA is providing opportunities for emerging Black marketing professionals and a platform and community for those who are playing at the top of their game. Find out more here: https://blackexec.com.

