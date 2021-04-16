Conquer any crisis and strengthen your company with these 8 smart strategies

Over the last year, leaders have experienced a multitude of crises that have impacted their everyday business operations, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the struggling economy to an often tense social and political climate. A company’s ability to carry on through difficult circumstances like these depends largely on its internal flexibility and resilience.

Leaders must actively work on developing the ability to pivot, adapt, and bounce back from adverse or uncertain situations. To help, eight members of Fast Company Executive Board share their best tips for building stronger, more resilient organizations. Follow their advice so you can be fully prepared to navigate any crisis that comes your way.

1. PLAN AHEAD SO YOU CAN STAY IN THE GAME

Never get knocked out of the game. If you keep cash in the bank, you can figure your way out of the majority of situations. Every quarter, consider what could indeed knock you out—do this with your leadership team or with peers. My business is in the event space, and while no one anticipated a global pandemic, we did consider similar scenarios and solutions long before COVID-19 hit. This caused us to make shifts in our business model—digital offerings, more community support—to insulate us in case we weren’t able to execute on live events. – Jayson Gaignard, MMT Community

2. THINK ABOUT WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW

The temptation in a crisis is to jump to a solution, which will at least eliminate the uncertainty of not having a decision. The better option is to find a quiet place to sit with the uncertainty for a moment and ask, “What do I need to decide now—as soon as possible—and what should I decide later—as late as possible—to allow the situation to come into focus and give me time to learn more?” Then ask yourself what you need to know to make better decisions. That will help you separate the truly urgent from the things that are too important to decide quickly with insufficient information. You’ll gain clarity on what you know, what you don’t know, and what you need to learn. – Katherine Radeka, Rapid Learning Cycles Institute

3. LAYER A HEALTHY CULTURE WITH SMART SOLUTIONS

Building a resilient organization not only requires continuity in your processes and systems but also a deep level of satisfaction among your people. For this reason, it is critically important to create the sort of workplace where people want to be because they feel like they belong. And it’s about more than foosball tables and having a well-stocked break room—it’s about creating the sort of environment where people feel like they are truly heard and can be fully themselves. Layer a healthy culture with smart solutions and iterative processes, and you’ve got a recipe for long-term sustainability and resilience. – Kelly Burton, Black Innovation Alliance

4. PROACTIVELY ADDRESS SOCIAL ISSUES

Leaders need to have high awareness and vigilance around social issues that are impacting their employees and customers and be agile and responsive. Don’t wait for the next crisis—rather, be proactive in addressing issues and creating resources for those who are affected by crises, as well as for aspiring advocates. As part of the current conversation about racism and the recent attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, I am convening conversations to discuss and learn together, including sharing support resources and guidance on how non-AAPI staff can support AAPI staff, as well as the company’s strategy on continuing DEI work. This process must be championed and executed regularly by leadership—starting with the CEO—not as a single, “one-and-done” communication or signal, but rather as a core business and communication strategy. Teams need to know this is a priority and feel seen and heard consistently, with internal practices and external messages of solidarity and concrete support. – Jennifer Brown, Jennifer Brown Consulting