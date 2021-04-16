Claws or tails? No matter. This Panera Bread lobster dish has been recalled in 20 states

The Food and Drug Administration hasn’t yada-yada-ed sex, but it’s mentioning the bisque.

The agency has announced the voluntary recall of some Panera Bread at Home Lobster Bisque due to potential contamination by undeclared eggs.

Elaine Benes and other fans of the thick, creamy crustacean-based soup are advised to not consume certain 16-ounce containers of the bisque if they’re allergic to eggs.

The bisque is made by Blount Fine Foods of Fall River, Massachusetts, and sold only in the refrigerated section of grocery stores, not in any Panera cafes.

The recall is for 2,987 cases of the soup cups with lot number 030821-11K and a May 17 use-by date, sold in 20 states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The FDA says it hasn’t received any reports of illness.