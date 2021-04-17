How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral on CNN, ABC, CBS, and elsewhere, including free options

Funeral services for Prince Philip of England are set to take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only family and close friends will attend the services in person. According to Buckingham Palace, the 30-person guest list includes Queen Elizabeth II; Prince Charles; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, among others. Noticeably absent is Meghan Markle, who is staying home under the advice of her doctor, according to reports.

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away earlier this month at the age of 99.

If you’re in the United States and want to stream coverage of the funeral services live on your computer, TV, or phone, it will be pretty easy to find. Coverage is expected to begin early Saturday morning on major networks, and the service itself will begin at around 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time). We’ve rounded up some ways to stream the funeral below:

Stream broadcast-network TV coverage

Major U.S. broadcast networks will offer coverage of the funeral services, and you can stream them through their news division streaming services, including ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and CBSN. Special coverage on those networks begins at 9:30 a.m.

You can also stream broadcast networks for free on Locast, a nonprofit streaming service offered in 31 markets.