A massive opportunity to inspire the world

As a die-hard entrepreneur, I have spent almost 50 years building businesses, motivating teams, delighting customers, and innovating wherever possible. When the time came for me to focus more on giving back and addressing societal challenges, I did so with that same entrepreneurial spirit.

Whether business or philanthropy, there are some basic questions we must address at the start of any new venture. Things like:

What problem(s) am I trying to solve?

What excites me personally? (No sense doing something that I’m not passionate about!)

Why haven’t others done this, or done this well?

Who are the thought leaders I should confer with?

The answers to these questions help guide decision-making about nearly every facet of any enterprise. When we have clarity about what we want to do (and why), what problem we’re solving, and how to establish ourselves as a clear choice, we’re on the right path.

OUR THEORY OF CHANGE

When I embarked on this new philanthropic journey and established the Elevate Prize (the name comes from my book, Elevate), all of these basic questions re-emerged.

When I say I want to make the world a better place, what exactly does that mean? What problem am I trying to solve? Where can I have the most impact and greatest ROI? And why should people choose to support my work? Essentially, what’s my theory of change?

After many soul-searching meetings with philanthropic consultants, answers began to emerge. But it was only during the first year of operations, after working with real people, experimenting with specific initiatives, and brainstorming endlessly (my favorite part), that our theory and our path became clear. It turned out that there was a huge gap that we could fill, and there were a ton of exciting initiatives to pursue—a hero’s journey unlike any I had ever encountered.