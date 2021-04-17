This immersive technology turns hospitals into less stressful places

advertisement advertisement

There is quality sound, and there is noise. Sadly, in our day-to-day lives, we have way too much of the latter. Excessive noise can cause several short- and long-term health problems, such as sleep disturbance, cardiovascular effects, poorer work and school performance, and the most obvious risk: hearing impairment. Noise has emerged as a leading environmental nuisance in the World Health Organization’s European region, and the number of public complaints about excessive noise is growing. Some groups are more vulnerable to noise, like children and chronically ill patients.

A new Bay Area startup called Spatial wants to help make the sound around us into a more rewarding experience. Last month, it announced a unique portfolio of products focused on creating immersive and dynamic audio experiences for public spaces. From creation to deployment, Spatial (not to be confused with Spatial the augmented reality company), says its solution is unique because it does not require proprietary and costly equipment to create and deploy soundscapes. The program can run on a Linux machine or a Mac Mini, output sound to any speaker, and can be controlled via a mobile app. In its product launch, Spatial emphasized its potential for use in public spaces such as museums, hotels, and amusement parks. But I was most interested in another use case: well-being. Spatial strongly believes that immersive sound has potential as a therapeutic tool. COO Darrell Rodriguez—formerly the COO of Electronic Arts and president of LucasArts, as well as an ex-Disney Imagineer—says that the company wants to make a profit but also wants to have a social impact. To that end, Spatial has been working with the California Institute of the Arts and Roger Holzberg, founder of Reimagine Well, a company that creates immersive experiences for patients delivered via screens and virtual reality headsets. Holzberg and CalArts professor Shannon Scrofano teach a course at the school called Healthcare by Design. The spring 2021 iteration of the class is operating in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, allowing students to help design tranquil restorative experiences at the Santa Clarita Valley facility. Among these experiences is a tranquility room designed to be used by families at the end-of-life phase of the human journey as an integrated part of the palliative care program. A resiliency room provides restorative “immersive healing” and “virtual vacation” experiences for clinical team members after the loss of a patient or other particularly stressful experiences.

In constructing such experiences, the low development and deployment cost and high flexibility of Spatial’s technology has made a difference. As needs require, an experience can be taken down and rebuilt in another room without having to incur additional costs. The CalArts students took input from clinicians at Henry Mayo, who shared that one of the biggest problems they wanted to solve was to create an environment that helped end-of-life patients. Some families come into the room where their loved one is, sit down, and nobody knows what to say. Nobody knows what to do. Nobody knows how to start a conversation. They sit there and look at one another. The core objective is making the hospital go away. The students worked on patient personas—such as an older female cancer patient—and created a digital platform that housed the images and audio necessary to create soothing environments such as mountain, beach, and underwater scenes. The Henry Mayo clinical team immediately rolled out these experiences to 500 hospital rooms via smart TVs. The response was so positive that the hospital asked to turn the experiences into full-blown dedicated spaces. Holzberg explains that Spatial delivers audio that can feel close and intimate or move away from you in the room. In a way, he says, sound helps you move from the land of the familiar to the land of the unknown. It could be something as simple as re-creating sounds of a family vacation to jog the memory and ease people into a conversation about something positive. The most emotional moment for the class, Holzberg recalls, was when the head nurse of palliative care said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to her seeing more lives end in the past year than in her entire career. The students asked her how she takes care of herself. Her answer stunned everyone: “I have a husband and kids, the days are long. I drive home, and I cry in the car.”

