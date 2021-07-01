How Danielle Brooks is finding the spotlight as a leading lady

That character was only meant to appear in a few episodes but wound up becoming the anchor for one of the show’s most poignant story arcs . It shouldn’t be a surprise that Brooks’s talents stretched a bit part into a featured role.

Actor Danielle Brooks got her big break as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson, the lovable, natural-born leader in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

She’s always had leading-lady potential—and she’s proving just that with her recent starring role as gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

In Lifetime’s Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, Brooks beautifully embodies the groundbreaking singer and civil rights icon both in action and in voice. It’s a role that feels custom made for Brooks, partly because she had a crucial hand in shaping the story as a co-executive producer.

“This is a chance for me to show and prove to myself—which I knew, but it’s nothing like actually doing it—that I’m a leading lady,” Brooks says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “And that I have that capability to lead as not just an actor but putting on the hat of a producer as well and being still a mother and a wife-to-be, still taking care of my own household—I can juggle that. I can do it.”