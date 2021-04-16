3 types of boundaries to emphasize while continuing to work from home

In spring 2020, the natural segmentation between work and life collapsed and the vast majority of workers found themselves afloat in an amorphous soup of responsibilities. Some basic concerns around the day-to-day sprung up. When do I answer email? When do I do laundry? When do I see my kids? Many activities went from being somewhat contained within set hours to becoming a possibility at almost any time of the day or night.

For some, especially those with long commutes, this newfound freedom of choice opened up time and space for things like more exercise, family activities, or focused work. But there are others who’ve never quite found their rhythm again, even after a year of remote working, and it’s starting to take a toll. They constantly wonder: Am I doing the right thing right now? Am I doing enough? Is it really okay to not work during certain times when working from home means that I’m perpetually at the office?

If you find yourself in the latter camp, there’s a way out of the confusion. As a time management coach, here are three areas where I recommend that you set boundaries to be most productive when you work and to really get refreshed during your time off.

Boundaries around work

Working 24/7—or simply feeling that you’re working 24/7—is a prescription for burnout as well as for low overall productivity. Even if your work is fully remote and technically you can work anytime, you shouldn’t always be “on.”

I find it’s easiest to define healthy boundaries around work when there is a set hour for you to start and stop. This distinction is similar to the role of a daily commute that forces you to go into and then leave the office on a regular schedule. To do this, you can ask yourself: If I had to catch a train, how would I organize my day? How much time would I spend on certain items? What would I say yes and no to?

I also encourage you to think back to the kind of boundaries you set pre-remote work: Did you take the weekends off? How much work did you do after hours, if any? And then seriously interrogate if there is a legitimate reason why those boundaries can’t be the same as when you were working in the office. If there is (for instance, you still need to do extra work with your kids during the day for school) then you could set up hours in the evening to make up for time lost during the day. But if you can still get all of your work finished during the day, like you used to do, allow yourself to wrap up on time, as you did before the pandemic, and give the evenings and weekends to yourself.