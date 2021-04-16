This clever children’s book uses interactive data visualizations to explain the universe

“You just left behind 100,000 bacteria,” the book explains on the next page. “Or more knowing you.”

Rude. But also, neat!

This is but one of many silly, mind-bending moments in a new children’s book called I am a book. I am a portal to the universe. A collaboration between data-centric designer Stefanie Posavec and data journalist Miriam Quick, the book is essentially a crash course in science, wrapped in dozens of cheeky, interactive data visualizations that seem to make the book feel alive.

“The pared-back aesthetic is due to the book’s core concept. The whole book, even the endnotes and acknowledgements, is written in the first person, in the book’s own voice. It developed its own rather theatrical character as we worked on it,” says Posavec. “The book speaks directly to the reader using whatever materials it has at its disposal to communicate the wonders of our universe. In the purest sense, that means the book’s paper and binding, its typeface and its CMYK ink, or, as the book would call them, its ‘superpowers.'”

It’s hard to explain without actually experiencing it. Which is exactly why it’s so much fun. For instance, at one moment, the book asks you to put it on your head and take it off. That difference in weight you feel? That’s how much lighter you are on the top of a mountain than at sea level, the book explains, because of the difference in gravity at different altitudes. The experiential facts hit you in rapid fire as you flip through the book, with each turn of the page setting you up for another mini, mind-blowing experience.