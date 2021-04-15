Still no IRS stimulus check? The latest timeline, recent tax filers, SS, VA, and plus-up payments

Good news if you’re one of the millions of Americans who is still waiting for an Economic Impact Payment more than a month after the American Rescue Plan Act was passed. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said yesterday it has distributed another 2 million payments, totaling about $3.4 billion.

This is the fifth large batch of stimulus checks to be distributed since they were authorized in early March. Here’s who is due to receive them:

Veterans Affairs (VA) beneficiaries : About 320,000 VA recipients who don’t normally file a tax return are in this batch.

: About 320,000 VA recipients who don’t normally file a tax return are in this batch. Recent filers : If the IRS didn’t have enough information about you, but you recently filed a tax return, you could be in this new batch.

: If the IRS didn’t have enough information about you, but you recently filed a tax return, you could be in this new batch. People whose economic situation changed in 2020 : The batch includes new supplemental payments for taxpayers who got a smaller stimulus check based on 2019 tax information but now qualify for a larger one based on 2020 tax information. The IRS calls these “plus-up” payments. It sent out an additional 700,000 with this batch.

: The batch includes new supplemental payments for taxpayers who got a smaller stimulus check based on 2019 tax information but now qualify for a larger one based on 2020 tax information. The IRS calls these “plus-up” payments. It sent out an additional 700,000 with this batch. Social Security (SS) beneficiaries: People who receive SS benefits but didn’t file a tax return in 2020 or 2019 may be in this new batch

The IRS says most of the payments in this new batch were distributed via direct deposit, with a processing date of April 9 and a payment date of April 14. So if you’re still waiting for a stimulus check to show up, and you have direct deposit, check your bank account.

Another 800,000 payments went out as paper checks, the IRS says. If you’re expecting yours by mail, it could take another few weeks to arrive. However, you can check the IRS Get My Payment tool, which should tell you when your mailed payment was sent out.

The IRS says it will continue to send out new batches of payments each week.