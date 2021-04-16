In its quest to advance AI, Facebook is leaning into medical research

Facebook’s AI Research lab (FAIR) is trying to teach machines how to think like humans. That means being able to pick up a skill or information and use it to create something entirely new. Consider the act of cooking.

“When we learn how to cook, we first learn a few simple recipes, and then we can recombine them into more sophisticated dishes,” says David Lopez-Paz, a research scientist at Facebook’s AI Research lab in Paris. You may not know how to make gravy, but if you know how to make a roux, you can probably figure it out. “Machines are not there yet.”

This concept is known as “compositional learning.” To teach machines how to learn more like people, Facebook’s AI team has increasingly put its resources to use in the field of medicine, which has an unlimited array of complex problems that need solving. Its most recent work includes a collaboration with a lab in Germany called Helmholtz Zentrum München, which is researching how it can make medicine more personalized. Together, the two groups have come up with an artificial intelligence model that can predict, to varying degrees of efficacy, how combinations of treatments, such as drugs and gene therapy, can impact an individual cell. The hope is that this experimental open-source model will help researchers learn how to tailor treatments to patients based on how illness manifests on a cellular level.

For Facebook, the exercise offers yet another opportunity to refine its artificial intelligence. Lopez-Paz says what attracted him to this project was the rich data set and a need for combinatorial analysis that would challenge FAIR’s machines to learn in a compositional way.

“We’re interested in advancing research in artificial intelligence, and in order to do that, we’re always looking for challenging high-impact problems,” says Lopez-Paz.

Lopez-Paz began working with Helmholtz Zentrum München and researcher Fabian Thies two years ago, after being introduced through a mutual connection. Thies studies individual cells, a field known as single-cell genomics, which seeks to advance human health through decoding single cells.