California tapped a star designer to make an ‘I Voted’ sticker for COVID-19 vaccinations

A recent poll by NPR and Marist found that as many as 1 in 4 Americans will refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine—a stat that’s largely in line with what other polls have been finding. But given that we need as much as 85% of the country vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity, we need to convince every person we can to get vaccinated.

That’s why the state of California is distributing a new sticker today for anyone who receives a vaccination at a public site. Designed as a pro bono project by the San Francisco design firm Fuseproject, it’s a Band-Aid heart alongside the words “Immunity Together.”

“I think the experience we’re hoping the design will create is pride in getting vaccinated, and relief,” says Tina Hardison, brand lead at Fuseproject. “And I’m hoping, too, when people put it on and wear it out in the world, it will not only help people feel pride, but inspire others to get vaccinated.”

Yes, people are still dying of COVID-19, and this is just a sticker. But California has been trying to put a more positive spin on the vaccination experience. The sticker is an extension of efforts like those at the Moscone Center vaccination site, which plays music such as the Beatles and Beach Boys to keep things light as you wait in line.

The sticker plan is also a good idea, scientifically speaking. Research has shown that those classic “I Voted” stickers may actually help get more people to vote. Meanwhile, some brain research suggests that the best way to nudge someone to a particular point of view is to use figures they respect.

California’s COVID-19 sticker offers the opportunity for both. It’s a wearable, photographable, social-media-postable badge ready to demonstrate the positivity of vaccinations. And given that you’re not supposed to share your CDC vaccination card, it’s a handy, go-to symbol that you can post instead.