5 email marketing mistakes to avoid

Are you struggling to see results from email marketing, even though you’ve already built your email list?

Whether your goal is to drive purchasing behavior or just get audiences to engage with you, you should watch out for email marketing mistakes that may be holding you back. Let’s take a look at some major email marketing mistakes and what you can do to avoid them. WRITING POOR EMAIL SUBJECT LINES As much as we want users to be excited to open our emails, we rarely exhibit the same interest in newsletters we receive from other businesses. In fact, many of us quickly scan over the email subject lines in our inboxes and hit delete unless the email seems to be absolutely pertinent. One mistake you might be making is creating poor subject lines. A poor subject line is one that lacks an emotional impact, doesn’t tell users that there’s something of interest to them, and may even consist of irrelevant details like the chronicle number and date of publication.

You can fix this by working on a few punchy subject lines and running them through an analyzer for headlines and subject lines. With the help of an analyzer tool, you can rearrange your subject line, add power words or emotional words, and catch your user’s eye. SENDING THE SAME CONTENT TO EVERYONE No matter how similar in demographics and interests your overall audience might be, sending all of them the same email is not the best idea, especially when you want them to buy from you. By all means, send them all the same email when you have to make privacy updates or share something that affects everyone. But otherwise, the first thing you should do once you start building an email list is to start segmenting it. Segmenting your list by demographic information, purchasing behavior (how frequently or how recently a customer buys from you), and other factors relevant to you will help you craft interesting messages. The more you hone your content to match your customer’s profile, the better your responses to these messages will be.

NO PERSONALIZATION An email starting with “Dear Customer” doesn’t have quite the impact as “Hey, Pat!” In the first case, your email is impersonal and leaves the user feeling like another face in the crowd. But calling your user by their first name or giving them a discount because they showed an interest in a specific product is like waving at your customer and distinguishing them. They feel special and engaged. Thanks to modern email marketing service features and CRM integrations, this isn’t just possible; it’s easy to do. Taking some time to figure out how to create more personalized content is worthwhile. Any good service provider will have extensive documentation to help you, or their customer support may even set up the configuration for you.

YOUR AUDIENCE ISN’T GETTING YOUR EMAILS Email providers are sophisticated tools that automatically filter strange messages from unusual sources. Make sure that: • Your content doesn’t have spam trigger words. • You have explicitly gained permission to send your user email. • You have authenticated your sending email.

If you’re using WordPress, your email goes through PHP (hypertext processor). Many businesses find out the hard way that it isn’t configured properly and their emails can’t reach their audience. You can manually set up SMTP (simple mail transfer protocol) to fix this. If all of this sounds too complicated, you can fall back on the many SMTP tools that can handle the entire process and ensure that your email arrives in your subscribers’ inboxes. YOUR EMAIL COPY IS OVERLY PROMOTIONAL No one likes aggressive selling. Combine overly promotional email copy with long paragraphs of meandering text, and you have a recipe for disaster. Users who open their emails during a busy day will delete them or, worse, mark them as spam. That trains email providers to think that your content is inappropriate. Keep your emails short and to the point, and make sure that they provide helpful content. You can always link to a post that gives more information. Progressive disclosure is the key to keeping your communication stress-free. Focus on a short email body copy, and try to pique your user’s curiosity there.

