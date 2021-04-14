Crypto glow: Coinbase stock listing takes dogecoin, binance coin, others along for the rally

This most recent rally comes amid an already game-changing year for the crypto market. The bitcoin—which more than tripled in value from November to April—added another $3,000 since Monday, bringing its price per coin to $63,145 midday Wednesday. Ether coins are up 19% in the last week. And the binance coin, engineered by the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange (and Coinbase competitor), Binance, surged more than 50% in the past two weeks. With its latest rise, the binance coin’s price has now increased 14-fold during the year to date, bringing its total market value to $86 billion.

Coinbase stock opened at $381 per share, above its earlier reference of $250 per share, for a valuation of $102 billion, beating that of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq combined.

“Everything is rallying,” Joel Kruger, a strategist at cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital, told The Wall Street Journal, noting a “swirl around the Coinbase news . . . that is giving the crypto market some added boost and added exposure.” That’s as the Coinbase listing offers “one more layer of validation, after the moves into cryptos by large investment banks and companies,” Anthony Denier, CEO of e-trader Webull, told MarketWatch.

As the market rallies, the dogecoin—which was originally created as a joke in digital currency’s nascent years but stuck around as the asset class gained traction—is also along for the ride. Although the dogecoin is not offered on Coinbase’s platform, the token, which bears the face of a meme-ified Shiba Inu dog called “Doge,” has climbed more than 80% in the past 24 hours and 120% in the past seven days, marking some of the greatest gains this week. It was sitting at 13 cents per coin as of midday Wednesday.

While notorious in the cryptocurrency community, the dogecoin has won prominent celebrity followers in recent years, including musician Gene Simmons, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (who tweeted Wednesday that the NBA team had already “sold more than 122K Doge in merchandise”), and Tesla founder Elon Musk, whose pro-doge tweets were so conspicuous that they prompted rumors of a possible SEC probe into his influence on the coin’s value.