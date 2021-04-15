Racist policies have kept Black Americans from owning homes. A new program wants to fix that

In New York City, the problem is getting worse. Homeownership among Black households has dropped 13% over the last 20 years, according to recent research by the Center for New York City Neighborhoods, an organization focused on affordable housing. Black households represent just 18% of homeowners in the city, despite accounting for more than a quarter of the population. The combination of racist policies and a widening wealth gap means fewer Black families in New York and other cities can afford to buy a home.

“In all markets, but particularly in very expensive markets like New York City, the savings required to make a down payment are one of the largest barriers—if not the largest barrier—for everyone, and particularly for black potential homeowners who don’t have as much access to intergenerational wealth as other communities might,” says Todd Baker of CNYCN.

To try to overcome this barrier, the center is developing a new Downpayment Assistance Navigator tool to help Black homebuyers find and combine resources such as grants and low-interest loans to make those down payments.

It’s part of a broader effort they’re calling the Black Homeownership Project, which will include several pilot programs aimed at helping remove the barriers that have limited homeownership in Black communities. In partnership with philanthropic foundations and banks in its network, CNYCN aims to chip away at the structural, financial, and often racist policies that make it disproportionately harder for Black families to buy homes.

In addition to down payment assistance, the project will also create a Savings Accelerator to augment the savings of aspiring Black homebuyers, with 3-to-1 matching contributions of what households put in. Another pilot will focus on estate planning to help existing homeowners pass their homes to the next generation without the legal and financial complications that often come with them.